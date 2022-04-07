Science-led protocols and Dettol products will be used to enhance hygiene during Platinum Jubilee 2022 as people come together to celebrate

Reckitt, maker of Dettol, has been appointed as the Official Hygiene Partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, as planning for the historic event in June ramps up.

The celebrations are to mark Her Majesty The Queen becoming the first British Monarch to reach 70 years of service and will span several events across the Jubilee holiday. Dettol Pro Solutions, Dettol's business-to-business offering, will be supporting events across the Jubilee weekend, bringing more than 10,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, over 100 hand sanitiser dispensers and a range of other disinfection products to celebration spaces across London.

The announcement of the strategic partnership follows a successful launch for the Dettol Pro Solutions programme in 2021, which saw the brand act as official hygiene partner for COP26, the UN's global climate change conference that played host to more than 25,000 delegates.

It will deploy a science-led approach to providing hygiene guidance for people who will take part in the celebrations which will include a Birthday Parade, a Platinum Jubilee Beacons lighting ceremony, and a spectacular Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace which will feature some of the world's biggest entertainment acts and be broadcasted by the BBC.

The Dettol Pro Solutions offering is already adopted by companies across varying sectors taking science-backed measures to enhance hygiene standards and help reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses. The team behind the programme has delivered hygiene programs for industry leaders in the UK including British Airways, Avis Budget Group and Hilton Hotels, amongst others.

Nick Sedgwick, Regional Director for Reckitt's Health business in the UK Ireland commented: "It's a true honour to be named as the Official Hygiene Partner for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and to support with Dettol products and scientific expertise. Dettol is a unique British brand with a proud history and a mission of helping to protect people through its scientific efficacy and hygiene programmes. We're looking forward to delivering a truly platinum standard of hygiene for all who attend."

Jonathan Weiss, Commercial Director of Reckitt's Pro Solutions added "Dettol Pro Solutions is playing a key role in restoring confidence in engaging in public activities. 72% of people indicate that they are 'more confident' to engage with a business if a Dettol partnership is in place1. Consumer confidence is slowly returning, but we recognise that there is still work to do. Our work and our custom protocols have set a new standard in hygiene for live events, and so we hope that through our partnership with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, we can play a part in helping to restore some of that confidence further."

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to help protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt, formerly known as RB, is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

ABOUT DETTOL PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Dettol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Dettol to provide hygienic environments in businesses and public spaces. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes hygiene habits more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Dettol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, Dettol products and Dettol branded marketing materials and signage. Dettol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a high standard of hygiene.

