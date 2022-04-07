The Genap Energy Cover uses HyET Solar Powerfoil thin-film solar modules, rated at 12.0% efficiency, for agricultural water storage and reservoirs, with an initial focus on the greenhouse and horticulture markets in the Netherlands. Genap said a 12kWp test setup had a generation density of 60W/m2, rising to 120W/m2 within a year, with an eventual target of 165W/m2.Floating PV has added meaningful generation to water bodies at large scales. Now a new, lightweight solution built on closed water covers can bring solar generation for C&I producers with water reservoirs. Genap is a 70-year old company ...

