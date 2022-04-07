Strategic partnership brings the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to Mandiant's services for industry-leading breach investigation and response and ongoing defense

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), today announced a strategic partnership that will help joint customers investigate, remediate and defend against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity events that plague organizations globally. As part of the collaboration, Mandiant will utilize the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and subscription offerings for its incident response (IR) services and proactive consulting engagements for joint customers. Further, the Mandiant Managed Defense offering intends to include support for customers leveraging the Falcon platform later this year.

As two of the most respected leaders in the cybersecurity industry, CrowdStrike and Mandiant share a common mission to stop breaches and put customers' needs first. Both companies have long operated under the practice that in order to defend against tenacious cyber adversaries, there must be a combination of cutting edge products and elite cybersecurity experts. Because of this, both companies have embraced an open and collaborative approach with high caliber partners and technologies to provide organizations superior protection.

"Today's complex threat environment calls for a collaborative approach that brings together industry-leading technologies and world class teams to build the strongest defense for customers, which is exactly what this partnership is about," said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike has worked with Mandiant many times over the years and there is a mutual respect for the caliber of technical and team expertise we both bring to the fight. We are proud to establish this alliance with them and to more effectively enable the people, processes and procedures necessary to secure the modern organization."

"CrowdStrike and Mandiant have developed reputations as go-to cybersecurity resources for public and private sector entities across the globe," said Kevin Mandia, chief executive officer of Mandiant. "This partnership between two mission-focused companies strengthens cyber defenses at a time when cyber attacks have become a notable business issue faced by organizations every day."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Follow us: Blog Twitter LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant's approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to expectations and plans with respect to the strategic partnership between CrowdStrike and Mandiant and availability of future offerings. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon beliefs and information as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to change as a result of new information, future events or other circumstances and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. In addition, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and CrowdStrike and Mandiant specifically disclaim any obligation or intention to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this release.

