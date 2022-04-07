- (PLX AI) - Lamb Weston reported Q3 sales USD 955 million vs. estimate USD 969 million.
- • Reduced its estimate for cash used for capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, to approximately $325 million from its previous estimate of $450 million, due to the projected timing of expenditures related to certain capacity expansion projects
- • Q3 net income USD 106.6 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 0.73
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.44
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 219.6 million vs. estimate USD 161 million
- • Outlook FY gross margin now 19-20%, had forecast 18-20%
- • Continues to expect fiscal 2022 net sales growth will be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits
