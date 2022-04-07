Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses Climate Change Problem and How Klir Sky, Inc. Can Be Part of the Solution

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") today, discusses the environmental impact of greenhouse gas emissions on climate change and how its subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc. ("KLIR") can help to solve the problem.

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) simply trap heat and make the planet warmer, known as global warming, this slow but steady increase to the earth's temperature is detrimental to wildlife, oceans, and crop production. Since 1970 these emissions have risen over 90% about 2% year over year. The steady rise in these gases is mainly caused by fossil fuel combustion and industrial processes which contributes to about 78% of greenhouse emissions worldwide. The United States (15%), China (60%) India (8%) and the European Union (9%) are the heaviest contributors. In the United States the following industries who contribute the most emissions are:

Transportation (29 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions) - The transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation primarily come from burning fossil fuel for our cars, trucks, ships, trains, and planes. Over 90 percent of the fuel used for transportation is petroleum based, which includes primarily gasoline and diesel.

Electricity production (25 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions) - Electricity production generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions. Approximately 62 percent of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels, mostly coal and natural gas.

Industry (23 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions) - Greenhouse gas emissions from industry primarily come from burning fossil fuels for energy, as well as greenhouse gas emissions from certain chemical reactions necessary to produce goods from raw materials.

Nicholas Upchurch CEO of Supernova Energy, Inc., and founder of KLIR comments: "The steady rise in greenhouse gas is taking a toll on the planet, I can see it personally through extreme weather events, hotter summers, and reduced crop yields from farmers. Climate change is a critical global issue that needs to be solved as a fast as possible. Although I am in industries that produce greenhouse gasses, I want to do everything in my power to mitigate and offset where I can. That is what spawned the idea for Klir Sky, Inc., and the technology we are using."

KLIR and its Pollution Reduction as a Service ("PRaaS") helps to effectively reduce harmful greenhouse gasses emitted from industry and smokestack polluters. The technology KLIR will deploy essentially scrubs noxious pollutants, liquefies the gases, and contains them for future sale.

Nicholas Upchurch CEO of Supernova Energy, Inc., comments further "KLIR allows me to pursue my personal mission to help take action against climate change by mitigating greenhouse gasses effectively and economically for both the Company and our clients. This is a service the world needs to help save the planet and we are gearing up to provide it. I look forward to sharing updates through an upcoming VLOG series, our social media platforms, and of course traditional news releases."

*All figures above are from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based oil and gas production and exploration company with key holdings Kentucky. The Company's goal is to acquire economical leases in known oil and gas formations with a low cost of recovery. The strategy is to specialize in wellbore completion, re-completion, and workovers on existing oil and gas production. The Company is also in the business of greenhouse gas exhaust mitigation through its majority owned subsidiary, KLIR Sky, Inc. (www.klirsky.com).

