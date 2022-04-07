PRO achieves top marks for direct sourcing, reporting and analytics, user experience and more

PRO Unlimited, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, earned high ratings in Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) latest "Vendor Management System (VMS) Global Landscape and Differentiators" report. PRO was evaluated against 14 other VMS providers and recognized for its overall solution strength and positive client feedback. The assessments in the SIA report are considered the standard of excellence within the industry.

As the size, complexity and importance of the contingent workforce continues to grow rapidly, the effective management of these workers is becoming increasingly strategic to organizations, and VMS solutions are becoming more critical. According to SIA, the global VMS market reached $178 billion spend under management in 2020. In addition, 70% of new VMS contracts in 2020 were awarded by buyers or programs that did not previously have a solution in place, indicating that more organizations are recognizing the value of VMS solutions.

For its report, SIA assessed each provider across six categories based on a five-level scoring scale, ranging from "Not Available" (no evidence of functionality or roadmap) to "Best Imaginable/Fully Configurable" (enhanced functionality and adoption). Each VMS provider was rated on a combination of self-assessment and SIA analyst validation across a variety of criteria. A customer survey was also issued as part of the overall evaluation, in which PRO was highlighted for its platform stability, consistency of user experience across platforms, integration quality and simplicity, delivery of non-standard requests and more.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts for the strength of our VMS, which is a foundational component of our Integrated Workforce Management platform," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "Our performance in their report is a testament of our team's dedication to building the most robust and flexible technology system for global organizations to strategically manage all aspects of the evolving contingent workforce segment. We are deeply committed to innovation and will continue to enhance our award-winning solutions and form strategic partnerships to meet current and future client needs."

In the SIA report, PRO received the "Best Imaginable/Fully Configurable" designation across the following categories:

Time, Expenses and Invoicing

SOW

Direct Sourcing

Reporting and Analytics

User Experience

PRO's investments in data and analytics were highlighted in the report, including its acquisitions of Workforce Logiq and the workforce rate benchmarking and analytics platform, PeopleTicker, and PRO's strategic partnership with the advanced analytics and talent intelligence provider Eightfold AI. PRO's investments in direct sourcing were also noted, including its acquisition of WillHire, which will enable direct sourcing of light industrial workers among other capabilities.

In the category of Direct Sourcing, PRO achieved top "Best Imaginable/Fully Configurable" ratings across multiple service capabilities, including its ability to:

Automatically recommend candidates based on information in the requisition

Parse candidate CV/social information into a profile

Create private talent pools within the VMS

Deliver AI-powered candidate matching, and more

PRO was also rated highly on all Reporting and Analytics category criteria, including its:

Decision support using both external and internal data

Business intelligence tool built into the application

Rate and tenure trend reporting for forecasting

Ability to source and present data on availability of all worker types, reducing requirements for external reporting, and more

Learn more about PRO's Wand VMS.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. https://staffingindustry.com/

