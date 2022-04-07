Industry Veteran Also Named to Localization Influencers Watchlist by Market Research Group

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Semantix Chief Business Officer Britta Aagaard has been elected to the Globalization and Localization Association (GALA) Board of Directors. She was also named to the Nimdzi Localization Influencers Watchlist.

GALA is a non-profit, international association for the translation, internationalization, localization, and globalization industry. Serving as Secretary and Member Programs Liaison, Aagaard brings years of localization expertise and experience with advanced language solutions to the GALA Board of Directors, where she will serve for two years and continue to shape the future of translation on a global scale.

Nimdzi is a market research organization that follows the translation industry, and their Localization Influencers Watchlist ranks the most influential leaders in the translation industry based on a variety of criteria, including social media engagement. Aagaard joins other thought leaders on the list as a key source of information for the growing localization community.

Aagaard is the Chief Business Officer of Semantix, the top language services provider in the Nordics and a division of TransPerfect. Semantix and TransPerfect merged in 2021, combining two complementary organizations and benefitting each, expanding TransPerfect's Nordic presence and production capabilities while giving Semantix access to global resources and GlobalLink translation management technology.

"The translation industry is always growing and improving thanks to the determined efforts of a truly passionate community," said Aagaard. "I'm honored to have a place on the GALA board and the Nimdzi influencers list alongside so many of the leaders in this space and looking forward to what we can accomplish together."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "With her impressive track record in the industry, I could think of no one better suited to serve GALA's members than Britta-we are extremely fortunate to have her on the TransPerfect team."

About GALA

GALA is an international non-profit association that promotes translation services, language technology and language management solutions. The member companies worldwide include translation companies, localization service providers, globalization consultants, internationalization specialists and technology developers. GALA companies share a commitment to quality, service, and innovation in helping clients reach global markets. For more information about GALA visit www.gala-global.org

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005345/en/

Contacts:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com