Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Completes Plant Upgrade to 720 TPD and Continues Production Ramp-Up

Processing plant capacity increased from 600 to 720 tonnes per day

Mining operations during Q1 have produced significant gold credits in concentrate

Company on track to reach full production during Q2 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final commissioning of the upgraded polymetallic beneficiation Nueva Recuperada plant has been completed. The installation of a new crushing circuit and flotation cells has increased processing capacity from 600 to 720 tonnes per day.

With the plant expansion completed and mining operations at the Tangana Mining Unit progressing well, Silver X is anticipating increased output from the plant during the second quarter of 2022.

Silver X CEO Jose Garcia commented: "Completing our plant expansion to 720 Tpd and the ongoing performance of our Tangana Mining Unit are major milestones for Silver X. We continue to position Silver X as one of the few producing silver juniors in the market."

"Mine development production is consistently reporting high grades, including a good gold content. This presence of gold is as expected following the discovery of gold in the Tangana Mining Unit during our Q4 2021 channel sampling program (please refer to our November 30, 2021, News Release) and our recent in-mine underground resource development drilling (please refer to our March 31, 2022, News Release). It is very encouraging to see our team's exploration results very quickly translate to mining revenue. During 2022, our plant should process very good tonnages and grades. Exploration activity to date has been successful, and we expect to file new technical reports with updated mineral resources at least twice this year, commencing in the second quarter."

Processing Plant Expansion to 720 TPD

In late 2021 Silver X secured the environmental permits required to increase production capacity at its Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant and began sourcing the necessary equipment. The Company has now completed the installation of a new crushing circuit and flotation cells, as well as the improvement of the grinding circuit.

The plant produces two types of concentrates: a bulk concentrate containing silver, gold, lead and copper, and a zinc concentrate.

Additionally, Silver X will complete the implementation of a new copper flotation circuit to produce a third type of concentrate containing copper and precious metals.

Figure 1: New mill at Nueva Recuperada Plant

2022 Mine Development & Presence of Gold

During the plant refurbishment, Silver X continued to advance development at its Tangana Mining Unit. Subsurface infrastructure has been improved to increase the mining rate, in-mine resource definition drilling has begun extending ore shoots below recent workings, and a decline is being developed connecting the two main veins. For an overview of Silver X operations in the Tangana Mining Unit please see Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Silver X Tangana Mining Unit

In March during continuing mine development, the total throughput at the plant was 4760 T, with an average head grade of 9.41 Oz AgEq*. The bulk concentrates produced and sold by Silver X in Q1 have also consistently reported gold, up to quantities of 72 g/t Au.

*Silver equivalent (AgEq) values uses $0.82/g Ag, $63.08/g Au, $100.31/% Cu, $23.35/% Pb, and $40.17/% Zn. The equation used is AgEq=(Au*63.08+Ag*0.82+Cu*100.31+Pb*23.35+Zn*40.17)/0.82

Highlights:

Resource expansion drilling in 2021 - 2022 has focused on extending Ore Shoot 2 under the 4650 level in Tangana 1 (please refer to our March 31, 2022, News Release).

In the second half of the year additional drilling will test the extent of mineralization under Tangana 2 and Cauca and aims to confirm results found in historical exploration.

In Tangana 1 the positive and negative ramps reached the existing historical workings of the 4650 and 4590 levels.

The Cauca infrastructure has currently been extended a further 450 m as programmed towards the old mining galleries.

Mining operations at Tangana Mining unit are ongoing and will continue to provide feed to the upgraded plant

Qualified Person

Mr. A. David Heyl who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. Heyl, B.Sc., C.P.G., QP is a Certified Professional Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. With over 25 years of field and upper management experience, Mr. Heyl has a solid geological background in generating and conducting exploration and mining programs for gold, rare earth metals, and base metals, resulting in several discoveries. Mr. Heyl has 20 years of experience in Peru. He worked for Barrick Gold, was the exploration manager for Southern Peru Copper, and spent over twelve years working in and supervising underground and open pit mining operations in the Americas. Mr. A. David Heyl is a consultant for Silver X.

Cautionary Note regarding Production without Mineral Reserves

The decision to commence production at the Nueva Recuperada Project and the Company's ongoing mining operations as referenced herein (the "Production Decision and Operations") are based on economic models prepared by the Company in conjunction with management's knowledge of the property and the existing estimate of inferred mineral resources on the property. The Production Decision and Operations are not based on a preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the Production Decision and Operations, in particular: the risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected; the risk that additional construction or ongoing mining operations are more difficult or more expensive than expected; and production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver district located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

