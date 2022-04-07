Norsk Hydro: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors

The employees have elected the following employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, each with a personal deputy:

Arve Baade (re-elected)

Bjørn Petter Moxnes

Torleif Sand

Margunn Sundve

The election of the new employee representatives is subject to, and effective from, the Annual General Meeting's approval of the agreement on discontinuation of the Corporate Assembly. The employee representatives are elected for a period of two years, until the next election of employee representatives in 2024.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act