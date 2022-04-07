Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 avril/April 2022) - The common shares of Beyond Minerals Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. The principal business of the company is the exploration of its Eastchester-Fabie property, located in the province of Quebec.

Les actions ordinaires de Beyond Minerals Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Beyond Minerals Inc. est une petite société d'exploration minière engagée dans l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières et dans l'acquisition d'actifs miniers au Canada. L'activité principale de la société est l'exploration de sa propriété Eastchester-Fabie, située dans la province de Québec.

Issuer/Émetteur: Beyond Minerals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BY Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 15 408 333 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 349 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 088650 10 6 ISIN: CA 088650 10 6 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.15/0,15$ Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 11 avril/April 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 13 avril/April 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 decembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BY. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.