Grundy Center, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - - Pressfarm, a public relations agency, and all-in-one PR software platform, has raised 1.4 million in funding in the pre-A series round. According to founders and investors, the goal of raising capital is mainly to allow Pressfarm to expand its product development and activities internationally.





Pressfarm has been operating on the market for almost a decade and has acquired many large brands as customers, including Fortune 500 brands.

"Our business model has the option of either a one-time charge or subscription model for long-term customers, making it quite transparent and allowing us to prepare for plans of future growth as we expand our service offerings. It is attractive from a client's point of view since the PR platform can be thoroughly reviewed and tested before deciding to use it long-term," commented Alexander Brown, Pressfarm co-founder & CEO.

Pressfarm's all-in-one software streamlines all PR efforts of a brand in one place. The core feature is its all-in-one PR platform, allowing brands to seamlessly target appropriate journalists and coordinate PR and marketing activities.

"Pressfarm's development goals perfectly fit the newest public relations and industry marketing trends, especially content marketing and influencer outreach. Press release distribution and journalist outreach tools are a great addition to our client's needs. Our enterprise-level experience in digital marketing will improve the Pressfarm team's skills in that area and aid in their business development," said Jeff Eisen, Pressfarm VP of Marketing.

About Pressfarm

Pressfarm is a public relations agency and an all-in-one PR software platform designed to streamline and automate media relations efforts for brands. At the heart of Pressfarm's technology is its all-in-one PR platform, which enables companies and agencies to distribute press releases and contact journalists and influencers in one place that tells their brand story continually. Thousands already use Pressfarm, including PR team members for brands of Fortune 500 companies.

