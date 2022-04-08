Anzeige
Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd: DEA Unveils 'Sheet NFT' Presale for Brand New PlayMining Gaming Title 'Graffiti Racer'

Play-to-Earn Game to Feature User-Customizable, NFT-Based Characters

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based GameFi platform Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) has revealed its fifth gaming title for the PlayMining ecosystem titled "Graffiti Racer." Scheduled for a beta launch this summer, the new game invites players to accumulate and race Sheet NFTs, representing the game's characters. Graffiti Racer merges coloring and racing to deliver a more user-centric experience, unlike other games where predetermined characters are assigned or selected.

Within the Graffiti Racer game, a Sheet NFT serves as a blank canvas for users to fill with color according to their preferences, helping craft a unique and original NFT. Racing skills are determined by the rarity of the Sheet NFT, with more powerful racing abilities correlating with higher NFT scarcity. The Sheet NFTs are then entered into races, with players rewarded with DEAPcoin.

Ahead of the official summer launch of this new play-to-earn.

The newest P2E game for the PlayMining ecosystem comes amid a string of recent successes for DEA, including DEP/USDT listing on the MEXC Global crypto-asset exchange and a partnership deal with Angkor Tiger FC. Furthermore, DEA plans to introduce more titles to PlayMining in the future as part of its expansionary roadmap.

About DEA
DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing JobTribes, a Play-to-Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada
Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936
Establishment: August 2018
Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information
Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd
Public Relation: Takasugi |tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda|soeda@dea.sg

