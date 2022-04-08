Cirrus Aircraft announced the establishment of Cirrus France, a new, dedicated regional sales office offering new and existing French customers an ideally located aircraft sales location. The office will be led by Cedric Dupont who has been appointed as Regional Sales Director of Cirrus France.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005070/en/

Cirrus Aircraft Opens New Sales Office in France (Photo: Business Wire)

Cirrus Aircraft is committed to the French general aviation market considering the rich aviation culture in the country and in response to the ongoing demand for high-performance, luxury aircraft coupled with industry-leading safety features.

Cirrus France complements its existing European network of Cirrus Sales Agents, Cirrus Training Centers, and Authorized Service Centers.

The company plans to host Discover Cirrus events at regional airports for existing and prospective customers interested in connecting with the Cirrus Aircraft team, owners and pilots, and to learn more about the Cirrus Life.

Cirrus Aircraft is a globally recognized leader in personal aviation and the manufacturer of the best-selling SR Series for twenty years in a row and the Vision Jet for three years in a row.

Cirrus France officially launched on March 31.

For more information, please visit: cirrusaircraft.com/fr

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 220 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company now has eight locations in the United States and Europe, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; Greater Orlando, Florida; Benton Harbor, Michigan and Valenciennes, France. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005070/en/

Contacts:

Nadia Haidar

nhaidar@cirrusaircraft.com