EDPR, Finerge, Voltalia and Endesa were among the winners of Portugal's latest renewables procurement exercise, in which 163 MW of floating PV capacity was allocated.From pv magazine Spain Portugal awarded 183 MW of renewables capacity in an auction for floating PV projects this week. Around 56% of the capacity was awarded under the contract-for-difference regime (103 MW), and the rest under the National Electricity System Compensation scheme (80 MW). In a statement, the Portuguese Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action states that it expects an average price of electricity of €0.041025 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...