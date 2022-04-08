Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQB6 ISIN: SE0009722465 Ticker-Symbol: 804 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
08:12 Uhr
0,011 Euro
+0,000
+3,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAPLOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAPLOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2022 | 11:53
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Zaplox AB (164/22)

With effect from April 11, 2022, the subscription rights in Zaplox AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 20, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ZAPLOX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017768591              
Order book ID:  254943                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 11, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Zaplox AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ZAPLOX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017768609              
Order book ID:  254942                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ZAPLOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.