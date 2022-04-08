Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Zaplox AB (164/22)

With effect from April 11, 2022, the subscription rights in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 20, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZAPLOX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768591 Order book ID: 254943 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 11, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZAPLOX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768609 Order book ID: 254942 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB