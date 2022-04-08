Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 19 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be delivered at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held in New Orleans from April 8 to April 13, 2022. The research described in the presentations spans 10 tumor types and suggests the potential for broad usage of TTFields across multiple solid tumors.

Presentation highlights include research on: transcriptomics (gene expression) analysis for identification of pathways that are activated in response to TTFields, concurrent treatment of ovarian cell lines with TTFields and PARP inhibitors, transient and reversible enhanced blood brain barrier permeability by TTFields in a human 3D in vitro model and efficacy of TTFields concomitant with radiation therapy in murine solid tumor models.

"We believe ongoing research on Tumor Treating Fields suggests the potential for TTFields applicability across a variety of tumor types," said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure's Chief Science Officer. "We are honored to participate in the exchange of scientific information and share new insights about the effects of TTFields on tumors, as revealed through a myriad of preclinical and clinical research, and treatment planning and modeling studies, by scientists around the world, at the AACR Annual Meeting."

Presentations from Novocure-sponsored and partner programs include:

(Abstract #: CT234) PANOVA-3: A phase 3 study of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) for front-line treatment of locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. J. Finlay (Clinical Trials)

(Abstract #: 4138) Prediction of progression-free survival in patients with primary glioblastoma: MRI T2 relaxivity and deep learning. A. Rulseh (Clinical Research Excluding Trials)

(Abstract #: 3447) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) treatment planning for a patient with astrocytoma in the spinal cord. J. De Los Santos (Clinical Research Excluding Trials)

(Abstract #: 3450) Impact of model inaccuracy on dose estimation in TTFields therapy. T. Marciano (Clinical Research Excluding Trials)

(Abstract #: 1801) Application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to cancer cells enhances their membrane permeability. A. Haber (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 2659) Inhibition of PI3K sensitized cancer cells to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). A. Klein-Goldberg (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 3465) Efficacy of concomitant application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), temozolomide and lomustine in glioblastoma cancer cells in vitro. E. Dor-On (Clinical Research Excluding Trials)

(Abstract #: 1866) Transcriptomics analysis for identification of pathways involved in the response to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). M. Giladi (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 2601) Concomitant treatment of ovarian cell lines with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and PARP inhibitors. E. Dor-On (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 1305) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) promote a pro-inflammatory phenotype in macrophages. A. Klein-Goldberg (Immunology)

(Abstract #: 1833) Tumor Treating Fields induce DNA damage and apoptosis in medulloblastoma. R. Nitta (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 3252) Tumor Treating Fields suppression of ciliogenesis enhances temozolomide toxicity. M. Sarkisian (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 387) Blood brain barrier (BBB) disruption by Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in a human 3D in vitro model. C. Hagemann (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 380) Tumor Treating Fields enhance cellular drug uptake in mesothelioma cell lines. M. Lupi (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

(Abstract #: 2037) Spatial omic changes of malignant pleural mesothelioma following treatment using Tumor Treating Fields. E. Lou (Clinical Research Excluding Trials)

(Abstract #: 3156) Tumor Treating Fields reduce cellular survival of human mesenchymal stromal cells via apoptosis and senescence induction. A. Rühle (Tumor Biology)

(Abstract #: 299) Self-assembling nanoparticles: A novel approach for targeted cancer treatment using Tumor Treating Fields. P. Desai (Chemistry)

(Abstract #: 2315) Synergic antitumoral activity of TTFields stimulation and Chloride Intracellular Channel 1 (CLIC1) inhibition in human glioblastoma primary culture. M. Mazzanti (Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics)

(Abstract #: 3316) Tumor Treating Fields in combination with radiation cause significant delay in tumor growth in in-vivo mice model. D. Saha (Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics)

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Fundamental scientific research extends across more than two decades and, in all preclinical research to date, TTFields have demonstrated a consistent anti-mitotic effect. TTFields therapy is intended principally for use together with other standard-of-care cancer treatments. There is a growing body of evidence that supports TTFields' broad applicability with certain other cancer therapies, including radiation therapy, certain chemotherapies and certain immunotherapies. In clinical research and commercial experience to date, TTFields therapy has exhibited no systemic toxicity, with mild to moderate skin irritation being the most common side effect. The TTFields global development program includes a network of preclinical collaborators and a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including four phase 3 pivotal trials in a variety of tumor types. To date, more than 22,000 patients have been treated with TTFields therapy.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

