Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2022

CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q1 2022 will be published on April 29 2022, at 08.00 (CET).

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO.

To participate in the webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 850 558 354

UK: +44 333 300 9270

US: +1 631 913 1422, PIN US: 28 739 511#

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

