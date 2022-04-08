Neutra Corp: Deity's Improved eCommerce Site Now Online; New Product Offering to Soon Follow

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) announced that it has launched subsidiary Deity Wellness' revamped ecommerce platform, completing a project designed to make the site more SEO-focused and user friendly. The company also said Deity has a new product in development that it hopes will hit the market in coming weeks.

"We always want to be innovative and bring the best value to our customers," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "To that end, we've been busy making some big changes. The just-completed ecommerce platform, for example, moves us forward in many positive ways, greatly increasing our online presence. Deity has also redesigned its packaging to better position us in customers' minds. Finally, we have a new product offering that we want to launch in April 2022 that should make a big splash in the market. There's a lot to like as we continuously push ourselves to grow."

Deity's ecommerce platform should be much easier for potential customers to find, thanks to its enhanced SEO. Buying Deity products from the site is now much more fluid and automated, which will lead to a better customer experience. Neutra's web team will now turn its attention of the VIVIS ecommerce site.

Meanwhile, Deity has also redesigned the packaging for its 10-pack of 25-mg Delta-8 gummies and vape cartridges. The new designs reflect the brand's maturity and staying power in the increasingly popular alternative cannabinoid market. This will also serve as a key differentiator between Deity products and those of the competition.

Deity is working on the debut of a new product the company hopes to have available on its revamped ecommerce platform and on store shelves by the end of April 2022.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

