Recently, ANGEL X-Tech Water Purifier Series, hereafter this text will be abbreviated as X-Tech, an unexpected high-tech water purification product, was listed as a collection by Centro Pecci Prato, Italy. This is also the first time that the museum collects water purification black technology products, which has attracted the attention of the media, people from all walks of life and visitors. The reason why ANGEL X-Tech Series can become the first water purification product recognized by the famous Italian contemporary art exhibition hall in the industry is that this series of products are made by Pininfarina, a design company serving Ferrari. At the same time, it is also equipped with two major aerospace water purification technologies leading the industry. The birth of ANGEL X-Tech Series provide new possibilities for the future development and product innovation of water purification industry.

The first water purifier brand listed in the collection of Italy Centro Pecci Prato, a milestone of industry innovation

Founded in 1988, Centro Pecci Prato, the first contemporary art museum in Italy was combined with exhibiting, collecting, recording and promoting the study of contemporary art. It is also one of the most important contemporary art museums in Italy. Centro Pecci Prato has a rich history and has collected many works of great artistic value so far, such as Andy Warhol's works that innovated pop style, but it is the first time to collect purifying black technology products.

It cannot achieve great success without contribution of Pininfarina design team. As one of the famous design companies serving Ferrari, they have an unimaginable sensitivity to industrial design. ANGEL company and Pininfarina design team draw inspiration from consumers' expectations for the future to express the artistry and mystery of "sense of future" through "X", and arouse consumers' infinite reverie about the form of future household appliances. Their bilateral cooperation to create a trans-avantgarde design style by injecting the fashionable "sports car streamline" element into the design language of high-end water purifier, and subverting the industry tradition therefore giving ANGEL X-Tech Series a strong metal style and sense of future. Once the products appeared in the art exhibition hall, they attracted people's attention at once.

Equipped with aerospace water purification technology, ANGEL sells well in 65 countries around the world

ANGEL X-Tech Series have also upgraded many product functions. The A8 high volume water purifier in this series adopts the long-term reverse osmosis filter element 2.0, one of the aerospace water purification technologies, which was developed by ANGEL for three years at a cost of 150 million, so as to realize the water purification effect without efficiency loss for five years. At the same time, A8 high volume water purifier integrates the functions of drinking, washing and heating, and adopts the industry-leading variable-frequency dual-driven system to meet the different needs of consumers. In addition, ANGEL X-Tech Series prefilter also adopts Aerospace patented lamination technology, which improves the filtering accuracy by 200% to 30 micrometers and has anti cracking effect. The central water purifier adopts the new second-generation membrane filtration technology, and the filtration effect of heavy metals in water is up to 99.8%. The central water softener machine adopts the global original patented soft water filtered structure, so that the water moisturizing effect is improved by 30% on skin. In all, the technologies of several products have been optimized, and become more modern, intelligent and convenient which have shown strong research development strength of the brand.

Apart from design and function leadership, ANGEL X-Tech Series collected by Centro Pecci Prato this time, gets benefit from its outstanding brand strength. ANGEL company has been focusing on water purification area for 34 years and has participated in the formulation of China's water purification standard for many times. ANGEL company owns the largest water purification industrial park in the world and also is the first one to establish a joint water purification laboratory with China Aerospace in water purification industry with its strong research and development strength. It not only has deep cooperation with huawei, Coca Cola, Starbucks and other international well-known brands, but also is the supplier of water purification equipment for China National Stadium "Bird's Nest", Beijing Daxing Airport and other national projects. Its strength and reputation are obvious to all, so that Its products sell well in 65 countries around the world and win the trust of more than 200 million users.

In recent years, science and technology of China has developed rapidly, gradually changing from an "industrial country" to a "scientific and technological country". The rapid development of aerospace and other fields also has also demonstrated the powerful strength, and shows the world about Chinese leading Scientific and Technological Development. At present, China takes "hardcore science and technology" as the main tone of development. And under the background of development strategy leading to the technical powerful nation, ANGEL company takes the lead in tackling many scientific and technological problems, and continuously increases its own investment for R D as well, so that they will bring innovation vitality and lead the continuous upgrading of the water purification industry, and finally highlight the national scientific and technological strength of Chinese enterprises.

