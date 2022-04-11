Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2022 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.
Annual General Meeting
After two years of holding virtual annual general meetings, the Company is pleased to announce that the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held in person at The Geological Society, Burlington House, London, W1J 0BG, United Kingdom on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 11:00am.
A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 13 April 2022. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.
Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
|RBC Capital Markets
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
