Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2022 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

After two years of holding virtual annual general meetings, the Company is pleased to announce that the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held in person at The Geological Society, Burlington House, London, W1J 0BG, United Kingdom on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 13 April 2022. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

