Taaleri Oyj: Changes in Taaleri's Executive Management Team

Taaleri has today appointed Mikko Ervasti as the Group's Head of Sales and a member of the Executive Management Team. He will take up his position on 2 May 2022. Ervasti has worked in sales and investment research for several corporate banks in both Helsinki and London. His previous employers have been e.g. SEB, Nordea, DNB, Evli, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Ervasti has a degree in finance from Manchester Business School.

"Expanding the sales and distribution of our private equity funds is one of our strategic priorities. We want to strengthen our own sales to major institutional clients as well as international investors. In addition, we are seeking new international distribution channels," says Peter Ramsay, Taaleri's CEO. "Mikko has 15 years of experience in the capital markets, and I think he's the right person to take us towards our goals."

Taaleri's General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen has resigned. He has worked at Taaleri since 2007. Koikkalainen will continue as Taaleri's General Counsel for the time being and will be available to Taaleri, if necessary, until 15 December 2022. The company will begin the process of recruiting a new General Counsel immediately.

"I would like to thank Janne very warmly already at this point for his excellent work. Janne has played a significant role as Taaleri has developed from the beginning into a well-established publicly listed company over the last 15 years. We are very pleased that Janne will continue in his position so that we can ensure a controlled transfer of tasks to his successor," says Peter Ramsay.



CEO Peter Ramsay, tel. +358 50 343 7493, peter.ramsay@taaleri.com (mailto:peter.ramsay@taaleri.com)



Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com

