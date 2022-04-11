G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Begins Trading on OTCQB Market Under Ticker GMINF

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN)(OTCQB:GMINF) is pleased to announce that effective April 11, 2022, it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "GMINF". It is anticipated that the posting of GMIN's shares on the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders.

GMIN's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GMIN.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are excited about GMIN's official admission to the OTCQB Venture Market. Trading on the OTCQB will make the Corporation accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and assist in our goal of increasing liquidity and visibility in the U.S. We look forward to introducing a broader audience to our Tocantinzinho project."

The permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pittable gold deposit containing 2.0 million ounces of reserves at 1.3 g/t. The deposit is open at depth, and the underexplored 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.

The OTCQB Venture Market is a marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMINF/overview.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV:GMIN)(OTCQB:GMINF) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well positioned to grow the company into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Para State, Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. OTC's data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of OTC's three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. OTC's innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

647.728.4176

info@gminingventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the increasing liquidity of the Corporation's shares, (ii) the more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders, (iii) the Corporation becoming accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and increasing its visibility in the U.S., (iv) the Tocantinzinho project's exploration potential, and, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will make a positive construction decision regarding its Tocantinzinho project or will bring it into commercial production, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE: G Mining Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696622/G-Mining-Ventures-Begins-Trading-on-OTCQB-Market-Under-Ticker-GMINF