DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1082.1859
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 165543
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
