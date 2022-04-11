DGAP-News: Comcast California



11.04.2022 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



After an extensive nationwide search, the California Cable & Telecommunications Association ('CCTA'), a leader in the development of video, broadband and communications policy in California, announced today that Janus Norman has been selected as President of the Association. Mr. Norman will commence his employment April 25. Norman has over a decade of legislative and government experience in California, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of the California Medical Association (CMA) where he oversaw all legislative and political activities for the organization. Prior to his role at CMA, he served as Legislative Advocate for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Judicial Council of California. 'Janus brings a wealth of experience to the role, and our Board of Directors is thrilled to have such a strong and respected leader to guide the next chapter of the CCTA,' said board chairman, Sam Attisha. 'His work with the California State Legislature and regulatory agencies, and his expertise with community advocacy will help CCTA create an even greater and lasting impact within the innovative broadband and telecommunications industry.' 'I could not be more grateful to accept the position as president of this well-established organization with such a long history of accomplishments and successes,' said Janus Norman. 'CCTA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing broadband and telecommunications environment here in California. As the industry evolves, my goal in leading the CCTA will be to continue to build on past successes while pushing forward to the next level.' Norman was recently awarded Capitol Weekly's Top 100 Influential People in California Politics. He received a BA Degree in Communications Studies from California State University, Sacramento, an MBA from the University of Southern California and was part of the Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program. For more on his background, please visit his LinkedIn profile: Janus Norman on LinkedIn About the California Cable & Telecommunications Association: The California Cable & Telecommunications Association (CCTA) is the industry's largest state cable and telecommunications association. CCTA is a leader in the development of video, broadband and communications policy in California, and represents the industry before the California State Legislature, state regulatory agencies and the state and federal courts. www.calcable.org Contact Details Richelle Orlando ro@calcable.org

News Source: News Direct



11.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

