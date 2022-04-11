The "Global Refractory Resins Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in demand for cement in construction industry which is expected to increase the demand for refractory resins during this forecast period.

For instance, Construction activities are increased in recent years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry in Europe is fastest growing industry in 2020, and hence demand for refractory resins in cement is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Also, growing advancements in refractory resin properties is expected to drive the market growth. However, growing environmental concerns is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global refractory resins market growth.

Market Key Players

SI Group Inc

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

Kolon Industries Inc.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co. Ltd

Fenolit d.d

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Refractory Resins Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Refractory Resins Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Refractory Resins Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Refractory Resins Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Furan Resin

5.3.2 Phenol Resin

5.3.3 Others

6 Global Refractory Resins Market, By Form

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form

6.2 Global Refractory Resins Market Share Analysis, By Form

6.3 Global Refractory Resins Market Size and Forecast, By Form

6.3.1 Powders

6.3.2 Liquids

7 Global Refractory Resins Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Refractory Resins Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Refractory Resins Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Glass

7.3.2 Cement

7.3.3 Steel

7.3.4 Others

8 Global Refractory Resins Market, By Region

8.1 Global Refractory Resins Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Refractory Resins Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Refractory Resins Market Size and Forecast, By Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rjmnu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005768/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900