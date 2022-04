Bangladesh has inaugurated its largest rooftop solar array under the opex model, at a location south of Dhaka.Joules Power Ltd. (JPL) has set up the 3.2 MWp power plant on top of multiple buildings owned by Robintex Group, a German-Bangladeshi knitwear company. The JPL-Robintex Rooftop Solar Power Plant is a 33,000 square-meter array. JPL provided $2.2 million in funding. JPL also built the country's first utility-scale solar power plant - a 20MW system that went online in September 2018 - in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The factory owner will buy electricity from the grid-connected rooftop solar ...

