Nordea's first-quarter results 2022 will be presented on 28 April

The report will be published at approximately 07.30 EET (06.30 CET) on Thursday 28 April 2022.

Webcast at 11.00 EET (10.00 CET)

Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, will present the results followed by a Q&A audio session for investors and analysts with Frank Vang-Jensen, Ian Smith, Group CFO, and Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations.

To participate in the webcast, please use the webcast link or dial one of the following numbers:

+45 35 15 81 82

+358 9 7479 0572

+46 8 5664 2754

+44 330 165 3641

and add confirmation code 383746 no later than 10.50 EET (9.50 CET).

After the call an indexed on-demand replay will be available here.

The report will be published in English and Swedish. A stock exchange release with a summary of the results will be published in Finnish, English and Swedish.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

