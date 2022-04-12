DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 237.1152

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7542883

CODE: CMU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 155198 EQS News ID: 1326319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)