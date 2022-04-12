OnePlan named Official Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024: a solution to plan events and venues in a real-time and interactive way

Paris, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePlan, the innovative London-based startup, has been named a partner to the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which will use OnePlan's Venue Twin and GIS Mapping software for more efficiency and collaboration. This is the first time an Olympic and Paralympic Games has chosen a partner for GIS Mapping and Digital Twin Software. 3D mapping of sports venues and surrounding areas will leave a legacy that makes smart planning and accessibility available to future global events in France.

Watch and embed the announcement video set in Venue Twin featuring Tony Estanguet

One Plan's tools to organize the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 efficiently and in a collaborative way

OnePlan is a UK-based startup that has created a collaborative way to visually plan live events and venues, indoor and outdoor, empowering event organizers, venue operators and commercial teams to collaborate in one plan like never before. OnePlan's intelligent tools have been used for over 8,000 events and venues across more than 100 countries. They instantly show area space and capacity sizes, the venues can be seen at any angle, in any light, in any weather condition at any time. Venue Twin can anticipate every texture and lighting effect in a venue, even reflections. It can also simulate audio in any venue.

The placement of infrastructure such as barriers and fencing, vehicles, teams and volunteers, and so much more, can easily be positioned in one central plan thanks to GIS mapping. Event planners, partners and suppliers can work together in real-time, to plan ahead for any scenario, reducing risk at venues and their surrounding areas. The tools also improve the consideration of disability in society through improved visualisation and planning for spectators requiring assistance.

The host broadcaster can also benefit by defining camera positions and specific shots to instantly see how the Olympic and Paralympics Games Paris 2024 will look by the estimated 4 billion global TV viewers. OnePlan incorporates the world's best selection of 2D, HD, aerial and satellite maps, and allows users to integrate existing computer-aided design (CAD) files. The level of detail and collaboration OnePlan provides has the potential to streamline processes for the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and its stakeholders.

The Venue Twins are being created thanks to our digital twin solution that leverages some of the latest computing and processor technologies of Intel worldwide partner of the Olympic Games.

A positive solution for France and the global sporting world

OnePlan will be used by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee plus its many stakeholders including for transport, TV broadcast and more. Its use across the Games reduces the need for site visits for stakeholders, cutting CO2 emissions associated with these visits. This innovation and sustainability benefit can contribute to a positive legacy for France, and for future major events, whose organizers can benefit from the improved collaborative and operational opportunities now available to international stakeholders.

"This will be an Olympic and Paralympic Games powered by innovation," said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024. "The way in which we use technology is evolving, and our partnership with OnePlan will facilitate the work of our teams and our entire ecosystem. We will be able to leave a new way of organising events helped by technology."

OnePlan's software will enable a user-centric approach for Paris 2024, with its team and stakeholders active throughout the planning process.



"Paris 2024 will be a landmark Olympic and Paralympic Games, driven by innovation and sustainability. Our collaborative, easy-to-use software will streamline the planning of all event and venue operations before and during the Games," said OnePlan Founder and CEO Paul Foster. "Why is quality and hyper realism so important? From anywhere in the world, users can feel like they are actually in the venues, walking the routes, hearing and seeing the environment as it will be during the Games."

Venue Twins of Stade de France

Download the media kit with photos and video clips

About OnePlan: OnePlan is event planning software that enables teams to map and plan their event sites, together. Event organisers can visually plan with pinpoint accuracy and collaborate easily with colleagues, partners, broadcasters, suppliers and local authorities in real-time, establishing a single source of truth for all stakeholders. Its Venue Twin solution provides hyper-realistic, interactive digital twins of stadiums and arenas, unlocking huge operational and commercial benefits for venues and their stakeholders. Used by over 8,000 events and venues worldwide, OnePlan's easy-to-use software transforms the operational planning of live events. OnePlan's customers include international sports federations, teams from the NBA and Premier League, major music festivals, motor races, local events and more. Learn more at oneplanevents.com and venuetwin.comContact OnePlan for business inquiries here



Media inquiries: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Paris 2024: The Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (Paris 2024) has the task of planning for,organising, financing and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024 in accordance with the host city contract signed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) and the City of Paris. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the leading sports event in the world and have a unique media impact, bringing together some 10,500 Olympic and 4,350 Paralympic athletes respectively representing 206 and 182 delegations from five continents. The Games are followed by over 13 million spectators and 4 billion viewers around the world through more than 100,000 hours of TV coverage, and their impact as a global event of great sporting, economic and cultural importance is unparalleled.

Founded in January 2018, Paris 2024 is headed by Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion and IOC member. It is administered by an Executive Board (EB) that brings together all the project's founding members: CNOSF, the City of Paris, the state, the Île-de-France Region, CPSF, the Greater Paris Metropolitan Area, the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council and representatives of the local authorities involved in the Games.

Paris 2024 press contacts: media@paris2024.org



Attachments