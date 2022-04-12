Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Intercepts 2.55 metres Grading 1,106 AgEq & 12.1 metres Grading 194 g/t AgEq at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM) (OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the first seven drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program at its Tepic Silver/Gold Project in the State of Nayarit, Mexico.

Four of the holes are up-dip extensions from the previously defined historic resource area while three are strike extensions. All seven holes intersected a minimum of three metres of 100 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent grams per tonne) and will significantly add to the potential size of the upcoming NI 43:101 resource report. Hole TDH006 also intersected mineralization from a known vein that was drilled past a perceived fault that was incorrectly identified by a previous operator. This continuous mineralization increases the strike-length potential by multiple kilometres for the Dos Hornos 2 Vein. Dos Hornos 2 was a substantial vein system in the historic resource area.

Gregory K. Liller, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer commented, "We are delighted with the results from the first seven diamond drill holes from our Phase 2 exploration program at our Tepic Silver/Gold Project. Having all drill holes intersect relatively shallow mineralization is a real plus for the project. This bodes extremely well for the upcoming NI 43:101 resource report. Holes 8-15 have now been completed and results will be released as assay results are received."

The results of the first seven holes are tabulated below:

Area Hole From To Int (m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq Dos Hornos 1 TDH001 15.05 22.10 7.05 124.7 0.90 192 TDH002 11.25 14.45 3.2 193.8 1.36 296 and 31.85 43.95 12.1 145.8 0.64 194 Includes 31.85 33.35 1.5 489.0 0.77 546 TDH003 1.35 3.60 2.25 48.1 0.90 115 and 7.05 9.00 1.95 47.3 0.63 95 and 24.00 25.50 1.5 6.7 1.89 148 TDH004 30.15 31.35 1.2 100.0 0.14 111 and 34.00 40.50 6.5 128.4 1.05 207 Includes 34.65 39.25 4.6 156.2 1.20 246 Dos Hornos 2 TDH005 13.50 18.30 4.8 106.0 1.48 217 Includes 14.50 15.90 1.4 141.0 3.54 407 TDH006 6.00 9.25 3.25 101.3 0.21 117 TDH007 57.55 60.10 2.55 878.4 3.04 1106 and 64.95 66.05 1.1 130 0.73 185 and 69.00 70.05 1.05 10.7 2.66 210

Length-weighted averages from uncut assays Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 90% or greater *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au 75 g/tAgEq cut Off

The Phase 2 drill program has been designed to test extensions of the previously defined breccia/vein structures, test newly defined targets and infill the existing drill pattern in order to facilitate the estimation of an updated NI43-101 compliant resource. The Tepic project is a +2,600 hectare project where the previous operator completed 149 core holes totaling more than 31,000 meters.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

