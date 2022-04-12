- (PLX AI) - American Airlines says during the first quarter, the Company flew 59.5 billion total available seat miles.
- • American Airlines expects its first quarter total revenue to be down approximately 16% versus the first quarter of 2019 vs. down 17% previous guidance
- • American Airlines expects cost of fuel to be between $2.80 and $2.85 per gallon of jet fuel
- • American Airlines expects to end quarter with approximately $15.5 billion in total available liquidity
AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de