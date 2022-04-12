Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
WKN: A2DW24 ISIN: SE0008091664 Ticker-Symbol: 5LU 
Frankfurt
12.04.22
12:54 Uhr
0,065 Euro
+0,001
+2,19 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2022 | 13:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Simris Alg AB

With effect from April 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Simris Alg AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 02, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SIMRIS TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017768807              
Order book ID:  254995                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Simris Alg AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SIMRIS BTA B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017768815              
Order book ID:  254996                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
