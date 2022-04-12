Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Simris Alg AB

With effect from April 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 02, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SIMRIS TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768807 Order book ID: 254995 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SIMRIS BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768815 Order book ID: 254996 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB