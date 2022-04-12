eDriving Announces International Collaboration with Bosch and Sfara

Alliance to Integrate Collision Detection and Emergency Response Services into Mentor Smartphone App

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / eDriving SM , a Solera company and a leading provider of digital driver risk management solutions, today announced an exciting new international collaboration with Bosch Service Solutions, a leading provider for technology-based emergency call services and solutions, and Sfara, leading supplier of smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology.

As a result of the collaboration, the Bosch emergency call service using the patented Sfara Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS technology will be integrated into eDriving's award-winning driver safety app, Mentor SM .

With around 10 years of experience, Bosch is a pioneer in the emergency call (eCall) service for vehicles. In the event of a collision, Bosch eCall services and technology automatically establishes a voice connection to an emergency call point, where a service expert responds and coordinates quick help. This helps to save lives. The eCall service from Bosch currently supports more than 20 million vehicles connected to its platform and processes 1.7 million emergency calls per year. The service is available in more than 50 countries and multiple languages. With the integration of the patented Sfara technology, eCall and crash detection are now available in a smartphone-based solution.

Sfara's on-device crash detection technology recognizes collisions and suppresses false positives. Bosch's dedicated international emergency call service centers facilitate a highly efficient emergency response process to dispatch assistance and/or support drivers in cases of an emergency. Through the Personal SOS feature powered by Sfara and Bosch Service Solutions, this same global assistance is now available to individuals whenever they feel unwell or concerned that their safety is at risk. Mentor's integrated solution embodies a holistic approach that ultimately will expand beyond personal safety to include roadside driver and vehicle assistance, and accident and claims management.

According to the World Health Organization, between 20 and 50 million crash-related injuries occur worldwide each year. Often crash-related injuries leave drivers stranded, or worse, unconscious, and unable to call for help when every second counts.

"As a result of the collaboration between eDriving, Bosch and Sfara, organizations can protect their employees and contractors 24/7 from such circumstances should a crash occur while driving for work purposes," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "Of course, the primary goal of driver risk management is to prevent collisions from occurring in the first place, but this technology means that, if a collision does happen, organizations can feel confident that prompt emergency response is moments away, and that their commitment to employees' personal safety and security is clearly demonstrated."

With 25 years of experience in driver risk management, eDriving is the trusted partner of choice for many of the world's largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries with award-winning digital driver risk management solutions. Sfara provides its patented AI technology with industry-leading accuracy and speed to connect Mentor users with Bosch's emergency call dispatch services.

"This collaboration combines cutting-edge technology and advanced services to a unique emergency solution", says Stefan Gross, Head of Mobility Services at Bosch Service Solutions. "We are excited to integrate our emergency assistance services into Mentor and help build a truly international smartphone-based emergency solution."

"We are thrilled to bring our patented crash detection and personal SOS technologies to this world-class collaboration, further enhancing the award-winning Mentor smartphone app with integrated, life-saving capabilities," said Erik Goldman, CEO at Sfara. "As a result, Mentor customers around the globe will be able to drive with the peace of mind that if an unfortunate collision occurs, their drivers and contractors will be supported by professionals."

Mentor by eDriving SM is a smartphone-based digital driver safety app that uses telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyse data on driving behaviors most predictive of risk. Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO ® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision. Engaging eLearning modules are automatically provided to drivers, and additional coaching invitations are generated for the driver and their manager to meet - virtually or in-person - based on trigger events and/or score thresholds.

eDriving collects data with the consent of the driver and their employer. The data is used solely for the purpose of protecting the safety of those who drive for work purposes, as part of a corporate driver and fleet risk management program. Drivers can elect to have designated emergency contacts (e.g., next of kin) notified in the event of an emergency.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com .

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organizations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDriving SM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture ® risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager ® platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com .

Press contact, eDriving:

Sheila Leverone press@edriving.com

About Bosch Service Solutions

Bosch Service Solutions is a leading global supplier of Business Process Outsourcing for complex business processes and services. Using the latest technology and the Internet of Things, the Bosch division develops integrated and innovative service solutions in the areas of Mobility, Monitoring, and Customer Experience. Around 10,000 associates at 26 locations support national and international customers in around 40 languages, primarily from the automotive, travel and logistics sectors as well as information and communication technology. Additional information is available online at www.boschservicesolutions.com

Press contact, Bosch Service Solutions:

Talitha Strickler

Contact: https://www.boschservicesolutions.com/en/press/

About Sfara

Sfara is enabling a mobile revolution in safety and control. Sfara's patented AI technology and global platform transforms the smartphone into a secure mobile safety and analytics solution, available as a GDPR-compliant SaaS offering to our partners in the mobility space, including automakers, insurance companies and mobile operators.

Capable of running on 4.6B smartphones sold worldwide since 2013, Sfara technology represents a paradigm shift for the telematics industry and our partners-offering unprecedented detection capabilities, without incremental hardware or data transport costs. Sfara provides a highly scalable, cloud-based data analytics and assurance solution designed to assist companies navigating the challenges of shifting transportation models, such as transportation-as-a-service, semi and fully autonomous vehicles, as well as fleet management and ride-sharing services.

Sfara is led by a deeply experienced executive team with over 150 billion miles driven on their leading-edge, embedded and aftermarket telematics solutions for consumer and fleet applications, including UBI and MPERs, throughout the world. Headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, Sfara also maintains operations in Silicon Valley, Finland and in Germany via Sfara GmbH.

Press contact, Sfara Inc:

Rocco Tricarico press@sfara.com

