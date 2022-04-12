Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (FSE: P1A0) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group ("MAG"), will showcase the Alberta Technology Symposium's interactive experience in the Metaverse. iMining is a Web 3.0 company that creates business opportunities linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, as well as platforms to engage in Cryptocurrency transactions.

"Our partnership with the Canadian Blockchain Consortium demonstrates new use cases between the Metaverse and physical events. We are pleased to continue pushing boundaries for Web 3.0 use cases," commented Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "As Decentraland continues to become the center of the Metaverse World, we are excited to partner with Alberta Technology Symposium to offer an interactive experience in the Metaverse."

The Alberta Technology Symposium is intended to develop the virtual event with interactive experiences including (Proof of Attendance Protocol) POAPs and (Non-Fungible Tokens) NFT in the Metaverse.

"We are thrilled to partner with Metaverse Advisory Group to offer the first ever technology symposium in the Metaverse," said Koleya Karringten of Canadian Blockchain Consortium. "Alberta Technology Symposium is set to bring a spotlight to Alberta's incredible technology sector. It's time to put Alberta first! We will showcase our leading companies and people who represent what blockchain, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) have to offer in our province."

About Canadian Blockchain Consortium

The Canadian Blockchain Consortium ("CBC") was founded to give a unified voice to blockchain technology and to support the local economy by making Canadians realize the impact of this revolutionary technology. The CBC is dedicated to be a driving force to propel Canada's innovation and seeks to further develop the blockchain ecosystem in Canada.

About Metaverse Advisory Group

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

