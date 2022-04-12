DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) 12-Apr-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 231.5130

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 277507

CODE: EUMV

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 155239 EQS News ID: 1326585 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)