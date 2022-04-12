Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2022 | 18:08
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Variphy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Variphy, the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their cloud offering.

The SOC 2 audit is a guideline for business entities to safeguard and handle sensitive customer information. SOC 2 compliance is based on five categories, as stated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), including security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. These standards are widely recognized as best practices for data security.

Over the past six months, Variphy has worked closely with independent auditor A-LIGN to ensure that customer data is handled safely and securely and that the controls are operating effectively. The report was completed on February 16, 2022, and Variphy was found to have no violations of SOC 2 standards.

"With our teams continuing to expand our offerings and move into exciting new spaces like cloud, we knew it was important that our customers feel their data is in good hands," said Dan Schmitt, director of operations. "Data security has been our focus, and SOC 2 compliance is one of many ways we show our commitment to our customers."

With the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit, Variphy maintains the highest level of data security for its partners and customers.

About Variphy

Since 2004, Variphy has been creating leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Variphy has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze and report on their Cisco UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

Find Out More: https://www.variphy.com/company/newsroom

Try Variphy Today: https://variphy.com/trial

View Our Partners: https://www.variphy.com/company/partners/

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Email: info@variphy.com

SOURCE: Variphy



https://www.accesswire.com/696612/Variphy-Announces-Compliance-with-SOC-2-Standards

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
