Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 Ticker-Symbol: RPL 
Tradegate
12.04.22
19:13 Uhr
31,100 Euro
-0,470
-1,49 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,70030,87020:37
30,70030,87020:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2022 | 19:29
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Conciliator submits settlement proposal for UPM Biofuels

(UPM, Helsinki, 12 April 2022 at 20:20 EEST) - Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted a proposal for UPM Biofuels in the collective labour negotiations with the Paperworkers' Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposal by 14 April 2022 at 10:00 EEST, which is also the deadline for the settlement proposals for UPM Pulp, UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Raflatac, given earlier by the conciliator.

The conciliation for UPM Communication Papers was interrupted last weekend.

"Settlement proposals have now been given to four out of five UPM businesses aiming at collective labour agreements. More than half of UPM's employees affiliated with the Paperworkers' Union are now covered by settlement proposals", says Jyrki Hollmén, Vice President, Labour Markets at UPM.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
