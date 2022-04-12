Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2022 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders.

The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.12 per share to holders of its common stock in June 2022. The board of directors will continue to evaluate the amount and timing of any additional, semi-annual, supplemental distributions in future periods.

Common Stock: $0.075 per share of common stock for each of April, May, and June 2022, and a supplemental distribution of $0.12 per share of common stock in June 2022, payable per the table below.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 22 April 29 $ 0.075 May 20 May 31 $ 0.075 June 6 June 15 $ 0.120* June 22 June 30 $ 0.075 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.345

*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstone.com or +1-703-287-5893.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding potential future distributions, earnings and operations of the Company are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on the Company's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

