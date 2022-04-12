Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914505 ISIN: MXP320321310 Ticker-Symbol: FOMC 
Frankfurt
12.04.22
15:31 Uhr
7,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,35022:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2022 | 22:17
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA's Envoy Solutions reaches agreement to acquire Sigma Supply of North America, expanding its footprint in the Southern United States

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that Envoy Solutions ("Envoy"), FEMSA's specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Sigma Supply of North America Inc. ("Sigma Supply"), an independent specialized distribution company based in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA's strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Sigma Supply will add significant capabilities in packaging materials distribution, solutions and services, and it will expand Envoy's footprint to include the key state of Texas while enhancing its presence across the South to the Mid-Atlantic region. Sigma Supply operates 18 distribution centers, and this transaction will expand Envoy's distribution network to include almost 70 facilities covering 34 states. Sigma Supply's revenues were approximately US$370 million in 2021.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations; through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities; and through FEMSA's Digital Division, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


FEMSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.