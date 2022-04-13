Beckley Psytech Limited, a UK private company dedicated to addressing neurological and psychiatric disorders through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, today announces that Cosmo Feilding Mellen, Chief Executive Officer, will attend the 8th Annual LSX World Congress, taking place in London from 10th to 11th May 2022, and will hold a formal presentation in front of investors.

Company presentation details

Tuesday, 10 th May 2022, 10.30 am ET 3.30 pm BST

May 2022, 10.30 am ET 3.30 pm BST Please register for the event here

A link to the presentation will be available on the Company's website from 16th May 2022.

The presentation will introduce Beckley Psytech, its target indications, pipeline of drugs and ongoing clinical trials:

5-MeO-DMT intranasal formulation safety and tolerability Phase 1 dose ranging study, and low-dose psilocybin Phase 1b in SUNHA1

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Beckley Psytech management team, please contact us at gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

Beckley Psytech www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a clinical stage privately held company dedicated to helping patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by developing a broad pipeline of psychedelic compounds in rare and more common diseases. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients with high unmet medical need around the world, suffering from Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache attacks (SUNHA), treatment resistant depression and other profoundly debilitating conditions. Beckley Psytech was founded in 2019 leveraging some of the expertise developed over more than 20 years by the Beckley Foundation, an independent non-profit and world leader in psychedelic medicine research, and is based out of Oxford, United Kingdom.

1 Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache attacks

