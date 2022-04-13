InterCloud, a leading Cloud connectivity platform, has announced the appointment of Stephanie Lynch-Habib as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Stephanie will support the company's commercial and marketing activities as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy.

This news follows the recent appointment of Daniel Kurgan as Chairman of InterCloud's Board of Directors and €100 million in Series D capital funding.

Stephanie's appointment underscores the global growth strategy of this leader in software-defined cloud interconnection (SDCI) services.

With more than 25 years of experience, Stephanie is a seasoned technology and telecommunications leader with a robust international enterprise profile.

Before joining InterCloud, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

She also served as Chief Marketing Officer at Colt Technology Services, where she spearheaded their marketing strategy, and spent 16 years at AT&T Business EMEA, where she held various leadership positions, including Director of Global Marketing, Vice President of Sales, and Vice President of IoT Sales and Strategic Solutions.

A resolute supporter of Diversity and Inclusion, Stephanie was one of the AT&T European Women's Network founders almost ten years ago. She has taken part in Fortune MPW events and has made D&I a priority in building her teams. Capacity Magazine nominated Stephanie to their Power 100 list in 2020.

As CRO, Stephanie will play an essential role at the intersection of marketing and sales, to generate new growth opportunities.

She will refine InterCloud's sales and marketing strategy by tailoring solutions to customer needs and ensuring that the company achieves its global growth strategy KPIs.

"I am delighted to join InterCloud at this exciting phase in its growth. The latest round of funding has demonstrated InterCloud's ambitions in the fast-growing global cloud platforms and services market," said InterCloud Chief Revenue Officer Stephanie Lynch-Habib. "I look forward to collaborating with this pioneering company, and supporting Jerome, Daniel, and Aleph, to implement its global development strategy."

"We look forward to Stephanie's arrival. InterCloud has recently launched an ambitious expansion strategy with a service that meets global companies' cloud connection needs. With her experience and knowledge of the telecommunications industry, Stephanie will be a tremendous asset as we expand into new markets," added InterCloud CEO and founder Jerome Dilouya.

