The Directive No. 2022/542 was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on April 5. According to the new provisions, member states will be free to apply a VAT rate of 0% to 5%.The Council of the European Union has adopted a directive allowing member states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) for certain products and services that are consistent with EU environmental and health policies. Solar panels for residential use will also benefit from this tax relief, alongside pharmaceutical, contraceptive and hygienic protection products, medical protection products, transport and passenger ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...