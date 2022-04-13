Nexo is partnering with Mastercard and DiPocket to launch the first crypto card in Europe that allows users to spend without selling their digital assets

Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, today officially launched the Nexo Card, a first-of-its-kind crypto-backed Mastercard card, in select European markets. For the launch, Nexo is partnering with Mastercard and DiPocket, giving its users access to cryptocurrency-powered liquidity across 92M+ merchant sites worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005403/en/

The Nexo Card the first crypto-backed card that allows users to spend without selling their digital assets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Nexo Card is the first card in the world that allows users to spend without having to sell their digital assets. Nexo has teamed up with DiPocket, Nexo's card issuer for the new offering in Europe, and Mastercard as the tech company and payment network, to offer various innovative features for the Nexo Card:

Your Crypto Stays : The Nexo Card is linked to a Nexo-provided, crypto-backed credit line that starts and stays at 0% APR*. It allows cardholders to use their digital assets as collateral rather than selling them. The credit line is dynamic and can use multiple assets as collateral, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

: The Nexo Card is linked to a Nexo-provided, crypto-backed credit line that starts and stays at 0% APR*. It allows cardholders to use their digital assets as collateral rather than selling them. The credit line is dynamic and can use multiple assets as collateral, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Zero Fees : The card requires no minimum repayments, monthly, or inactivity fees. There are no FX fees for up to €20,000 per month.

: The card requires no minimum repayments, monthly, or inactivity fees. There are no FX fees for up to €20,000 per month. 2% Crypto Rewards : Every Nexo Card transaction is equipped with instant crypto cashback, paid out in Bitcoin or in Nexo's native NEXO Token. This means users not only can retain ownership of their digital assets, but they also earn up to 2% back in free cryptocurrency with each purchase, which becomes automatically available in their Nexo account.

: Every Nexo Card transaction is equipped with instant crypto cashback, paid out in Bitcoin or in Nexo's native NEXO Token. This means users not only can retain ownership of their digital assets, but they also earn up to 2% back in free cryptocurrency with each purchase, which becomes automatically available in their Nexo account. Seamless Access: Available both in virtual and physical form, the Nexo Card comes with direct Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations. Cardholders can add the Nexo Card to their preferred mobile wallet from the Nexo Wallet App with a few taps. Additional virtual cards come at no cost.

Thanks to the advanced infrastructure provided by DiPocket and Mastercard, the Nexo Card will be accepted by 92 million merchants worldwide where Mastercard is accepted, allowing investors to spend up to 90% of the fiat value of their crypto in seconds without selling any of it.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Nexo, commented:

"Launching the Nexo Card in Europe in partnership with Mastercard and DiPocket is a big milestone for us and the latest proof of the immense synergy between the existing financial network and digital assets. This unique product will allow millions of people, first in Europe and then worldwide, to spend instantly without having to give up the potential of their cryptocurrencies, thus offering unprecedented everyday utility for the emerging asset class."

Fedele Di Maggio, Co-founder and CEO at DiPocket, said:

"DiPocket is delighted to have been selected as the issuer of the Nexo Card, a truly innovative solution designed to fulfill the needs of millions of investors in digital assets. Our partnership in this project with Nexo and Mastercard is a distinctive example of how DiPocket's embedded finance technology enables visionary companies to deliver value and convenience to their customers."

Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard's Head of Crypto and Blockchain Products and Partnerships, said:

"Mastercard believes that digital assets are revolutionizing the financial landscape and we are leading in innovation with programs like our partnership with Nexo to deliver people new and one-of-a-kind choices in how they pay and activate their crypto holdings. We're excited to continue to innovate in payments by making digital assets more accessible across the ecosystem."

Earlier this year, Nexo completed a partial roll-out of the Nexo Card in select European countries, targeting a focus group that collectively generated extraordinary interest and transaction volume, proving there is high demand for this financial product. In the coming stages of the Nexo Card's development, the company is planning to add a debit-type card functionality and expand the offering internationally, among many other upgrades.

*Nexo's zero-cost credit is available to eligible Nexo clients who maintain a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of 20% or below.

About Nexo

Nexo is the world's leading regulated digital assets institution. The company's mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering an Exchange service with 300+ market pairs, tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines, a high-yield Earn Crypto Interest suite, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $80+ billion for 4,000,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions. Visit nexo.io to learn more.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About DiPocket

DiPocket is a leading provider of embedded payment solutions for Corporates. Licensed as an e-money institution in Lithuania and the UK, DiPocket operates a tier-one ecosystem providing the highest level of resilience and security. The Company's offer complements that of traditional banks with a broad range of customized products including but not limited to payment Cards, card to card payments, SEPA EUR and UK Faster Payments, and Open Banking.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release should not be regarded as investment or financial advice. Crypto-backed loans combined with high market volatility may expose you to risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005403/en/

Contacts:

Stella Zlatareva

Nexo PR Team

pr@nexo.io