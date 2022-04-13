Gig-Style Scheduling uniquely adapts the successful ride-share gig and crowdsource model to work in the retail operational environment, helping retailers effectively manage staffing shortages while attracting and retaining workers

Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today announced new Gig-Style Scheduling functionality available in Logile's leading Employee Scheduling solution, the market's only task-based and most accurate labor demand-based scheduling system. Engaged via Logile's Employee Self-Service Connect mobile app, Gig-Style Scheduling enables retailers to utilize their workforce more fully with gig-status associates and gain supplemental labor resources with crowdsourcing to cover staffing needs across their organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005559/en/

Gig-Style Scheduling applied to the retail environment gives retailers a new way to address labor challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)

If retailers are unable to adequately schedule all store needs within the departments' normal labor resources, they can create open shifts eligible for bidding by approved gig and/or crowdsource workers to effectively expand the associate pool for shift coverage. Using Logile's solution, Gig and Crowdsource workers are defined as follows:

Gig workers: Gig workers are company employees who request gig status approval for eligibility to work shifts at stores outside of their home and borrowed stores/departments. They retain their primary status at their home store/s and departments. If approved for gig status at other locations, they can view and bid on shifts at those locations when managers open shifts to gig workers-without committing to a recurring schedule at the gig locations.

Gig workers are company employees who request gig status approval for eligibility to work shifts at stores outside of their home and borrowed stores/departments. They retain their primary status at their home store/s and departments. If approved for gig status at other locations, they can view and bid on shifts at those locations when managers open shifts to gig workers-without committing to a recurring schedule at the gig locations. Crowdsource workers: Unlike gig workers, crowdsource workers are not company employees. They are vetted and onboarded individuals preapproved by the retailer to bid on shifts for specific roles, departments and stores if managers open those shifts to crowdsource status.

"Logile's core mission is to continually provide our customers with the very best solutions and innovation that help them succeed, transform, and sustain operational excellence now and into the future. The world has already embraced and witnessed the gig model's success in other industries, and we see a real opportunity for retailers to change the game by using gig-style scheduling to their advantage," said Purna Mishra, Logile founder and CEO. "Workers gain flexibility and can earn additional income without having to accept a set schedule. Retailers gain an extended resource pool to help fully cover the staffing hours necessary to optimally run their business. This win-win is an exciting new strategy retailers can leverage to address staffing challenges in a tight labor market while enhancing associate engagement, service levels, sales and their overall attractiveness as an employer."

Schnuck Markets, Inc. Chief Data Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer Tom Henry said, "Retailers have increasingly been challenged to cover labor hours and retain talent. Logile operationalizing Gig-Style Scheduling for the retail environment is an exciting prospect. Easy implementation with its simple request, approval and bidding process along with automatic application of scheduling rules and workflow to gig and crowdsource workers should facilitate adoption."

Northgate Market Chief Strategy Officer Tom Herman commented, "Innovation and results have been common threads in the Northgate and Logile partnership over the years. We applaud Logile's pioneering new approach to labor scheduling and staffing and recognize the potential Gig-Style Scheduling presents in combatting current challenges while helping to futureproof operational practices. It brings a whole new strategic perspective and another valuable tool to the retailer's arsenal."

Vallarta Supermarkets CIO and Vice President of Continuous Improvement Steve Netherton stated, "Vallarta continues to extend our partnership with Logile in part because of their impressive dedication to innovation and industry leadership. Logile's unique Gig-Style Scheduling vision holds much promise as a supplemental strategy to meet labor needs while delighting workers-especially at a time when staffing shortages are a critical concern for many retailers."

"Store and department managers retain full discretion to decide if and when to open shifts to gig or crowdsource workers. Logile Employee Scheduling ensures seamless continuity of corporate and regulatory compliance by automatically applying the retailer's customized workflow, company rules and mandates to all gig and crowdsource workers in the system," shared Dan Bursik, Logile's Senior Vice President of Product Management. "Retailers also have the option to implement feedback and performance ratings systems and the ability to support same-day pay as an added enticement to associates seeking extra earnings. These new capabilities have been requested by many of our customers, and we are pleased to make them available."

Learn more about Logile Gig-Style Scheduling.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Oceania. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety and employee self-service-we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Labor.

Beyond workforce management-complete store planning and execution solutions. Learn more: logile.com

Logile ranked #1 overall in ROI and received 11 additional #1 ratings on the 2022 RIS News Software LeaderBoard.

Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005559/en/

Contacts:

Rick Schlenker

EVP, Sales and Marketing

Logile, Inc.

rick.schlenker@logile.com

972-550-6000 x1001