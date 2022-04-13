Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by an award-winning brand advertising agency to fulfill the digital asset management needs of one of their major U.S. tourism clients ("the Customer"). Commenced in March 2022, and with first-year billings of $139,000, the auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Video Intelligence ("AVI") engine; and professional services covering implementation, training and support.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/120237_4edc21fc841b59e6_001full.jpg

As the agency of record for a large state tourism bureau, and with the complex and continuously growing digital content needs of the bureau, the Customer was tasked with finding and managing a digital asset management solution that would support the bureau's aggressive digital strategy. The Customer conducted a thorough search and evaluated several vendors to find the right DAM solution for their client. They selected MediaValet based on the Company's audio/visual intelligence offering, its platform's unmatched scalability and continuity, and the end-to-end customer experience that it delivers.

"Some of our largest customers are tourism bureaus and their advertising agencies," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We're proud to have added yet another to the MediaValet family as tourism and hospitality are where we began our own DAM journey. Our competitive advantages truly shone in this use-case, from our "we care" mantra to our unlimited support and training, from our hyper-scalability to our commitment to generational continuity, and to the overall ease -of use of our DAM solution for all levels of users. These benefits are particularly important for agencies who develop high volumes of rich media assets for their clients, and who require a seamless process to share, distribute and manage those assets - on behalf of their clients - throughout the entire asset lifecycle. In use-cases like this, the confidence, security, and effectiveness that MediaValet delivers are critical to both the agency's and its clients' short and long-term success."

Continued MacLaren, "As video makes up a significant portion of the assets to be managed, this win is yet another testament to the power and value that MediaValet's industry-leading video offering and support delivers. This win has subsequently led to an exciting partnership with the customer that may allow us to introduce MediaValet to many other marquee brands."

Added Dave Miller, CFO of MediaValet, "This is the second-largest new-customer-win announced in our first quarter of 2022; building on the momentum and success of our fourth quarter. This is particularly encouraging as Q1 is generally a seasonally slower quarter. We're seeing pipeline and deal metrics that we've not experienced since 2019 - before the pandemic. As we've indicated previously, we believe that the pandemic is accelerating the digital transformation wave that's sweeping industries around the world. This trend is a key driver behind the rapidly growing digital asset management market, which has been causing industry analysts to increase their projections for the DAM market."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

