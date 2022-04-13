Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Sparbanken Syd on STO Corporate Bonds (155/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Sparbanken Syd with effect from 2022-04-14. Last day of trading is set to 2023-04-05, 2025-04-03. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060035