Sendoso Adds New Curated Global Vendors and Product Enhancements to Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022, the leading sending management platform, today announced updates to its marketplace offerings and platform to further elevate personalized gift sending, globally and locally. Enhancements include more robust global address confirmation and validation to improve deliverability, theme management to create a better brand experience by allowing sales and marketing teams to organize their sends through a variety of campaigns. Additionally, the company has expanded its marketplace with a partnership with Goldbelly , the first platform for national food e-commerce and online marketplace for the best food gifts. By offering a selection of Goldbelly's best sellers, Sendoso is excited to further create meaningful, engaging moments with its customer base through the power of food.



Customer successes are top priority with Sendoso's enhancements and partnerships, and our global hand-picked merchants are the perfect partners to meet this demand. Sendoso has the most exclusive marketplace in the industry, spanning unique and diverse integrations and vendors from jigsaw puzzles, succulents, and candles to cocktail kits, brownies and macaroons. In fact, in 2021 food & beverage made up 90% of the sends from Sendoso's marketplace partnerships, and food alone made up 64%.

The addition of Goldbelly to Sendoso's carefully curated network of merchants provides an even more diverse selection of gifting options that will help achieve a valuable connection for the sender and recipient in a cluttered, digital world. This news comes on the heels of several marketplace additions in 2021, including a partnership with Square and Fellow, and inviting several global marketplace additions such as Mitchell & Son, Green Factory, ReserveBar, Tea Forte, Ember and others.

"I'm thrilled to expand our global marketplace even more by giving our customers increased opportunities to continue to create greater connections through thoughtful gift sending," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder, Sendoso. "Now our customers will never have to worry if a recipient will receive a gift or not with our more robust Global Address Confirmation and Validation. Also, being on the sales side for so many years before founding Sendoso, I can appreciate the need for customized themes for campaigns. Our new Theme Management capability will provide that perfect touch of personalization that teams need with various campaigns."

In addition to expanding its global marketplace offerings, Sendoso's new platform updates support a smoother and more intelligent sender and receiver experience with the following:

Enriched Global Address Confirmation and Validation: Address request capabilities have been enhanced to further improve deliverability of physical items globally. In addition to address confirmation updates that ensure gifts can easily cross borders, Sendoso also now validates addresses to ensure necessary information has been provided. If an unverified or invalid address is detected, for example, the platform will prompt the sender to update, saving the sender from the manual work of requesting the information themselves.

Theme Management: Leading the way for sales and marketing teams to make impressions at scale, this new feature allows Sendoso customers to create unified seasonal, global or local themes. Brands now have complete control in managing multiple campaigns throughout the year into a cohesive, streamlined story or experience for each. For example, if a customer decides to launch a holiday campaign, they can easily leverage Theme Management to ensure the emails for those sends will be consistent with the selected campaign.

As the industry's most advanced sending management platform, the latest innovative features ensure Sendoso's customers are leading the way with personalized and connected sales and marketing engagement.

Brands, more than ever, are seeing the critical value of personal engagement through Sendoso as research shows that sending is gaining traction , as it has increased by more than 80% on the platform.

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer's journey. By integrating digital and physical sending strategies, companies can increase the effectiveness of their existing go-to-market programs and improve their relationships with customers. With a global marketplace of highly-curated vendors.

