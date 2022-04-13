Gordon Brothers Partners with IMG to Expand Laura Ashley Globally

Boston, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm and owner of the British heritage brand Laura Ashley, has partnered with IMG to expand the iconic fashion, home and lifestyle brand in a fresh, modern way in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, India and the Middle East.

The brand's multi-year partnership with IMG will create new Laura Ashley apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, homeware items and hospitality offerings through carefully selected licensing and retail partnerships and collaborations.

"We are delighted to partner with IMG to continue to expand Laura Ashley following the success of its spring homeware collection and fall fashion collaboration last year," said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. "Our focus in working with IMG will be to select additional strategic partnerships and collaborations to help bring the brand's distinct aesthetic to consumers globally while continuing to develop our current brand partnerships."

"For almost 70 years, Laura Ashley's iconic, quality-led designs, prints and patterns have continued to inspire the most coveted styles and fashion trends around the world," said Tim Smith, Vice President at IMG. "We are eager to leverage this rich heritage and the Laura Ashley archive, comprising more than 98,000 pieces of unique artwork, textiles and footage, to develop relevant new fashion and lifestyle products for existing and new fans of the brand."

After acquiring the Laura Ashley brand, archives and related intellectual property and announcing the partnership with NEXT plc in 2020, Laura Ashley launched its spring homeware collection online and in select NEXT stores and fall fashion collaboration with Batsheva in 2021 while developing brand partnerships in Korea, Japan and the U.S.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies to help revive and reimagine some of the world's most iconic brands.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. The firm conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invest in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond our market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Laura Ashley

Celebrating timeless designs, signature prints and quintessentially British styles since 1953, Laura Ashley is one of Britain's most beloved home and lifestyle brands. Relaunched for spring 2021, the current collection sees the return of best-selling ranges, customer favourite prints as well as beautiful new designs inspired by the rich heritage of the Laura Ashley archive. www.lauraashley.com

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.