NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf.
(symbol: SJOVA) on March 11, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 19, 2022. 



ISIN                   IS0000024602              
Company name               Sjóvá-Almennar Tryggingar       
Total share capital before the      ISK 1.267.617.016 (1.267.617.016   
 reduction                shares)                
Reduction in share capital        ISK   52.095.512 (52.095.512 shares)
Total share capital following the    ISK 1.215.521.504 (1.215.521.504   
 reduction                shares)                
Nominal value of each share       1 kr.                 
Symbol                  SJOVA                 
Orderbook ID               100381
