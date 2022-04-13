The "Pulmonary Tuberculosis Global Clinical Trials Review, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This clinical trial report provides an overview of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Pulmonary Tuberculosis. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe.

The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).

Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process. The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Pulmonary Tuberculosis to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Pulmonary Tuberculosis to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Pulmonary Tuberculosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Johnson Johnson

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Pharmasyntez

Sanofi

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

LegoChem Biosciences Inc

Medecins Sans Frontieres

Sequella Inc

